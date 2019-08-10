× Milwaukee man in custody following 4th OWI arrest

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after being stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper early morning Saturday, August 10.

The man, 30, was arrested by the trooper for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. He was initially stopped for speeding.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Standardized field tests were conducted, and the man was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The man has three prior OWI convictions, making this incident his fourth offense.