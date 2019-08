FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac County on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10.

According to WLUK, all southbound lanes at Townline Road — between Fond du Lac and Oshkosh — were closed due to the crash.

Two ambulances were requested to the scene, the Fond du Lac Fire Department says.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.