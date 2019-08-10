× Racine man in custody following 5th OWI offense, trying to swim away from officers in Lake Michigan

RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man is in custody following an OWI incident Friday, August 9.

According to officials, the Racine County Communications Center received a call for an accident at Reefpoint Marina around 10:44 p.m. A security officer reported a vehicle had struck their vehicle in the parking lot.

The operator of that vehicle then ran down the causeway and jumped into the marina water. The driver was identified as a 38-year-old Racine man.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Water Safety Patrol were on scene and began searching for the driver. The man tried to hide under a pier, but was located and taken into custody. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested for OWI 5th offense. He was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:

OWI 5th Offense

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

The man’s total bond was set at $5300.