Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Dolores Thompson of Germantown

Posted 10:22 pm, August 10, 2019, by

Dolores Thompson

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Germantown woman. Officials say Dolores Thompson went to dinner Friday night, Aug. 9 in Menomonee Falls and did not return home.

According to police, Thompson was last seen at the Panera Bread on Rivercrest Drive in Menomonee Falls around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Thompson has a former residence in Milwaukee and a family cottage in Waupaca. Police say she frequents businesses in the Germantown, Menomonee Falls, and New Berlin areas. 

Authorities describe Thompson as a female, white, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with short, curly white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, beige pants, black shoes and pearl earrings.

Thompson is believed to be driving a silver 2004 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin plates 671-BDA.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Germantown police at 262-253-7780.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.