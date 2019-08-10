Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Dolores Thompson of Germantown

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Germantown woman. Officials say Dolores Thompson went to dinner Friday night, Aug. 9 in Menomonee Falls and did not return home.

According to police, Thompson was last seen at the Panera Bread on Rivercrest Drive in Menomonee Falls around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Thompson has a former residence in Milwaukee and a family cottage in Waupaca. Police say she frequents businesses in the Germantown, Menomonee Falls, and New Berlin areas.

Authorities describe Thompson as a female, white, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with short, curly white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, beige pants, black shoes and pearl earrings.

Thompson is believed to be driving a silver 2004 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin plates 671-BDA.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Germantown police at 262-253-7780.