6 shot, wounded at Chicago street party

CHICAGO -- Six people were wounded at a street party in Chicago's West Side early Sunday, Aug. 11, when at least one person started shooting, police said.

"Several altercations" started around 2:45 a.m., leading to one person opening fire at the party.

"Initial gunfire may have also been fired by an unknown offender in an aqua-colored sedan," Officer Michelle Tannehill told CNN.

The six were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive, Tannehill said.

The new violence occurred with the city still reeling from last weekend, when seven people were killed and 52 others were wounded in a spate of shootings. It was Chicago's worst weekend of gun violence in 2019, police told CNN.

Police responded to 32 shooting incidents beginning the night of Friday, Aug. 2. Mount Sinai Hospital, close to where one of the shootings took place, temporarily stopped accepting patients because it was at capacity following the shootings.

Five women and one man were hurt in Sunday morning's shooting, CNN affiliate WLS reported.