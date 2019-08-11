8-week-old Lab puppy born with 6 legs finds her ‘furever’ home

Roo (PHOTO: SWNS)

KENT, England — A dog born with two extra legs has an extra hop in her step, thanks to love and understanding from her new human.

Roo, an 8-week-old Labrador puppy, was born with six legs — an extra leg attached to her right and left front legs.

Breeders were considering having her euthanized, but Lauren Salmon bought Roo after her 15-year-old son, Luke, spotted the pup online.

Luke said he felt an instant kinship with Roo because he’s been bullied due to a skin condition.

The family contacted a vet to see if Roo’s mobility can be improved.

Roo got her name because her boundless energy and birth deformity have made her hop like a kangaroo.

