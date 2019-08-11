× 9-year-old creates care packages with cool drinks and snacks for mail carriers working in summer heat

MOLINE, Ill. — The summer heat and humidity can be brutal for mail carriers, who are constantly on the mind of 9-year-old Lydia Ziegler of Moline, Illinois.

Ziegler and her grandmother, Dawn Ziegler, got the idea to put together a cooler full of drinks and snacks for their mailman after they saw him having a rough day at work.

“One day, we looked out there and seen him in his truck, and he was just drowned with a towel,” said Dawn Ziegler. “So we were like, ‘Let’s power it up a little bit.'”

Most days during the week, they pack up the cooler in the kitchen. Once it’s ready, Lydia Ziegler will set it on the porch for when the mailman comes, along with a note.

“It’ll say, ‘Enjoy’ or something, and if it has the same note as before, he’ll know I’m not here,” said Lydia Ziegler, explaining those are the days her grandmother is the substitute.

Lydia Ziegler said she likes to remain anonymous.

“They know I leave the stuff out,” said Lydia Ziegler. “They don’t actually know me in person.”

Lydia Ziegler leaves a cooler out at her grandmother’s house, her own house, and her other grandparents’ home in the Quad Cities. After time passed, she began to receive some recognition of her own — letters from her mail carriers, the Moline Postmaster, and even the United States Postmaster in Washington, D.C., which, she said, took the cake — to thank her for doing a good deed.

“I was so shocked!” said Lydia Ziegler. “My mind was blown. I was so happy, I was about to scream.”

Lydia Ziegler said when it gets cold, she’s considering continuing the packages and including hot chocolate instead of water and Powerade.