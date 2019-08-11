‘A great time to build:’ MBA Parade of Homes invites home buyers to talk with experts

TOWN OF LISBON — What feels like home is different for everyone… but what if you don’t know what you want inside yours? The MBA Parade of Homes might be the place to be. It’s one of the longest standing home shows in the country, where people can talk to experts about the latest home trends.

“Decorating ideas, countertops, cabinets,” explained Aaron Eckhart, Woodhaven Homes. “They’ll ask all those type of questions.”

Over the next three weeks, 20 new homes from southeastern Wisconsin’s top home builders are showcasing their work in three subdivisions, including the Town of Lisbon.

“Good traffic, I think,” said Eckhart. “It’s a good location. The weather has been great so far.”

The homes include new features like LED modern lighting, faucets, fixtures and smart home technology.

“It’s really a great time to see everything,” said David Belman, Belman Homes. “There’s so many different styles and ideas out there.”

The homes range from 8,000 square feet to 21,000 square feet. Some are two stories, and others are ranches. Either way, it’s the best way to see it all.

“Now’s a great time to build,” said Belman. “Interest rates are low.”

The Parade of Homes runs through Labor Day, so there’s still plenty of time to come and check out the latest trends.