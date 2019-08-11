Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Tennessee prison

HENNING, Tenn. — An inmate who escaped from a Tennessee prison was taken into custody, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) confirmed Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections attributed Curtis Watson’s capture to the “vigilant efforts” of search teams and resident tips.

Watson was apprehended at 11 a.m. in Henning, where the West Tennessee State Penitentiary he escaped from on Wednesday, Aug. 7 is located, the department said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the department confirmed a sighting of Watson in Henning.

Watson changed his clothing and was believed to be wearing camouflage bib overalls and a hat, the Department of Corrections said Sunday. He was carrying a camp backpack, the department added.

Local residents watched as law enforcement officials and K-9 units descended on the area, searching for him.

“It scares you,” Debbie White, who lives a few miles from the prison, told CNN affiliate WREG. “I mean, you don’t know where he’s gonna turn up or what else he’s gonna do. If he did what he did to get out, then, to me, he’s a desperate man on the run.”

A suspect in woman’s death

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he’s a suspect in the death of Debra Johnson, 64, a longtime corrections official who was found dead in her home on the prison grounds. Watson was seen at her home three hours before her body was discovered, investigators said.

Her co-workers discovered her body about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after she didn’t report to work. Hours earlier, at 8:30 a.m., corrections officers saw Watson on a facility golf cart at her home, the TBI said.

Hundreds of tips

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping. His absence was discovered about 11 a.m. Wednesday, when officials conducted a check of inmates.

He fled the area in a tractor, which was found just over a mile away, along with his prison identification.

The TBI said it had received 369 tips, but zero credible sightings of him by late Saturday, and was offering a reward of $57,000. It had warned people in the immediate prison area to be on the lookout and double-check their property, crawl spaces, and dog houses — anywhere someone could hide. Those with trail or property surveillance cameras should check those too, officials said.

The TBI added Watson to its Most Wanted list. Officials tweeted pictures of his tattoos and his face, and additional mug shots in case he changed “the appearance of his facial hair after his escape.”

Investigators issue a blue alert

Tennessee officials had issued a blue alert — only the third since the designation’s inception in 2011. It’s done when a law enforcement officer is killed, sustains life-threatening injuries, or is missing.

Henning is about 45 miles northeast of Memphis.

This was Watson’s second prison stint. He previously was in prison for aggravated child abuse and was released in 2011. He returned to prison in 2013.