Dodge County sheriff's officials investigate 'threats reported to our office'

JUNEAU — Dodge County sheriff’s officials said Sunday, Aug. 11 they’re “investigating threats reported to our office.”

Sheriff’s officials called the investigation “very active,” and said specific details would not be released “to allow for the investigation to be productive.”

Officials said there was no danger to the public in Dodge County, and “precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of anyone and anywhere the threat may have been directed towards.”

They said “all who the threats have been directed towards have resumed normal activity.”

Further details could be released in the coming days, pending the outcome of the investigation.