MBA Parade of Homes is one of the longest standing home shows in the country 🏡

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF LISBON -- Buying or building a home can be stressful, but there are always experts to help make those important decisions. The MBA Parade of Homes invites home buyers to talk with experts.

About MBA Parade of Homes (website)

Walk through 20 brand new homes built by MBA Members - Southeastern Wisconsin’s top home builders and interact with the area’s top experts in the field.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each of the three Parade of Homes subdivisions feature the newest home trends including sustainable homes with natural features, open concept ranches, smart home technology, finished lower levels, media rooms/gaming centers, technology centers, mudrooms, and multi-generational suites.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The homes range from 2,100 to 8,475 square feet in a combination of two-story and ranches allowing visitors to see a variety of home designs.

Tickets for the 2019 MBA Parade of Homes allow entry into each of the three subdivisions once. They are available at Parade entrances and online here for $15 for adults; $7 for seniors (65+) and children (ages 3-12); and children under 3 are free.