Medical examiner called to Warnimont Park in Cudahy, where swimmer went missing last Monday

CUDAHY — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to Warnimont Park Sunday, Aug. 11. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a body was spotted by citizens who were biking in the area.

MCSO officials said an investigation was underway to determine the identity of the person who was found around 4 p.m. Sunday.

A swimmer disappeared in Lake Michigan on Aug. 5. Crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. after the man 19, was reported to have struggled in the water after encountering difficulties while returning to shore. He was identified as Aaron Polnitz of Brookfield.

The search was suspended Monday night due to storms, but resumed Tuesday morning, when the search transitioned to a recovery mission — continuing until Tuesday night.

Officials with the Cudahy Fire Department said four young adults wandered into a spot not recognized as a public beach in Warnimont Park, and one went underwater in Lake Michigan and did not resurface. One of the individuals made it back to a location where they were able to call 911.

Cudahy’s fire chief said the beauty of Warnimont Park is inviting, but it can also be dangerous, noting this was the second drowning in the park in 2019.

“Stay in designated areas, in designated public areas,” said Chief Mayer.