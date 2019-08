Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Kristine Blackwell is a senior at Milwaukee Vincent High School. She takes part in the school's agriculture program, FFA, Future Farmers of America. This was her first year showing animals at the fair. Kristine showed a beef heifer and two lambs. Growing up in the city, she never thought she would be working with farm animals. Now Kristine has ambitions to own or work on a ranch or farm in the future.

Kristine Blackwell

Milwaukee Vincent High School

Senior