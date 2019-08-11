× No injuries in fire that damaged home on Leon Terrace near Baldwin Street

MILWAUKEE — No one was hurt in a fire on Leon Terrace near Baldwin Street Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

MFD officials said the fire broke out in a 1.5-story home, starting on the first floor and spreading through the ventilation systems to the attic.

The fire caused substantial damage, and the homeowner was being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.