‘Pretty crazy and intense:’ Man who lost everything in devastating fire finds comfort in his friends

MILWAUKEE — A devastating fire and two dramatic rescues were caught on camera — and Fox6 has the footage and emotional words from a fire victim and those trying to help.

Flames shot from a home on Milwaukee’s south side on Friday evening. The home quickly became engulfed.

“Pretty crazy and intense,” said David Vega, a neighbor who tried to help. “It ignited pretty fast.”

While one man was able to escape, neighbors are seen rushing over to help save a resident trapped on the second floor. With no other option, he jumps into the arms of those waiting below.

Hector Viera is grateful his brothers made it okay.

“Everybody got out, and that is what matters,” said Viera.

He walked up to the scene and saw his home ablaze.

“I saw havoc, and I lost it,” said Viera.

The home was charred top to bottom, and the Viera family lost almost everything they owned.

“My mom’s little doggie died,” said Viera. “They didn’t find it.”

Even though his mom’s dog sadly passed, firefighter did find Viera’s dog, Miracles. They were able to revive her.

“They did an amazing job,” said Viera. “I thought she was done. I saw her come walking around the corner.”

Finding Miracles was a bright moment in the billowing plume of smoke — much like the glimpse of hope he’s getting from his baseball team.

“We are getting so much support from these people,” said Viera. “They gave me the clothes off their backs.”

Literally, playing with a teammates’ jersey, as he tries to get his mind off the tragedy.

“I was going to quit, but this is all I got,” said Viera.

Community members stopped by to offer sympathy and items to help him bounce back.

“We work together, we play together,” said Viera. “We are going to lose together in life, but we got to keep going.”

Hector and his team work together on the field and in real life to make sure no one stays down and out.

“Everything is about family here,” said Viera. “Be thankful for every little thing you have.”

While officials are still determining the exact cause of the fire, Viera and his family are still determined to pick up the pieces of their lives. If you would like to help out and donate, click HERE.