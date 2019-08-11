Sheriff: ‘Live’ hand grenade, cache of weapons discovered during traffic stop in Florida

Posted 5:29 pm, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, August 11, 2019

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in DeSoto County, Florida, said they discovered a cache of weapons during a traffic stop Saturday, Aug. 10, including an apparent “live” hand grenade.

A narcotics unit was conducting a traffic stop when the weapons were discovered, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

An M67 grenade with the pin in place was found in the car. The driver, identified as Donald Reid Jr., told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was “live,” the post said.

The bomb squad from neighboring Sarasota County responded to help remove and destroy the grenade, the sheriff’s office said.

Reid was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the post.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.