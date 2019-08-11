× Shooting range owner says recent mass shootings causing uptick in gun sales

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Customers piled into On Target Shooting Range Saturday for a variety of reasons — finding their perfect firearm, testing out a newly purchased gun, and target practice.

But, a large majority of people walking through the gun shop doors over the last week were there for a darker reason.

One week ago, a gunman walked into a Texas Walmart and killed 22 people..

“It’s scary, it’s very scary,” Buncombe County Walmart employee Christal Hatt said. “It’s a sad world. You just never know.”

Days following the shooting, Jeff Stucker says people are coming to his store for conceal carry classes.

“They are afraid that if they are out somewhere and something like this happens, they want to be the person that protects themselves,” Stucker said.

“This is the one that I brought to class with me,” Hatt said while holding her gun.

She spent the afternoon learning how to properly handle her gun in case a tragic scenario ever calls for it.

“The correct way not just pull out a gun. You are not supposed to do that,” Hatt said.

As mass shootings seemingly become more common in the United states, lawmakers and much of America debate gun reform.

“It’s our right. it’s my right. if i want to protect myself and my child I will,” Hatt said.

The owner of the gun shop says while this time of year is typically slow, conceal carry classes are all booked up this month.