Source: Jeffrey Epstein was alone in his jail cell the night of his apparent suicide

NEW YORK — A law enforcement source tells The New York Times financier Jeffrey Epstein was alone in his jail cell the night of his apparent suicide.

The Times spoke to the official on the condition of anonymity. The Associated Press has not independently confirmed the information.

An official with knowledge of the investigation told the Times that Epstein’s cellmate was transferred. The official says the Justice Department was told Epstein would have a cellmate and be monitored by a guard every 30 minutes.

Epstein was discovered unresponsive in his cell Saturday, Aug. 10 at a high-security jail in Manhattan. The Bureau of Prisons says he was later pronounced dead from an apparent suicide.

He was facing sex trafficking charges and had recently been taken off suicide watch, a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly told The Associated Press. He was found in his cell with bruising on his neck two weeks ago.