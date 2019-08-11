Strip mall near 27th and College in Greenfield evacuated hours after bomb threat at Walmart

GREENFIELD — A strip mall in Greenfield was evacuated Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11.

It happened in the area near 27th and College.

Law enforcement officials from multiple departments were on scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the strip mall was evacuated.

This happened hours after police were called to the Walmart on 27th Street for a report of a bomb threat. No explosives were found, and the store later reopened.

