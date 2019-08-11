× Waukesha police seek surveillance video after car windows broken by BB gun pellets

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Sunday, Aug. 11 asked for surveillance video and/or reports of suspicious activity after car windows were broken by BB gun pellets.

Police said they took multiple reports of criminal damage to property in the 1800-2100 blocks of Kensington Drive (off of St. Paul Avenue) and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The incidents took place between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity, or who may have captured video, was asked to please reach out to Waukesha police, as they work to identify the shooter(s).