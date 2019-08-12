× 1-year-old girl revived after fentanyl overdose

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for child neglect after a 1-year-old girl in her custody ingested drugs.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the 1-year-old was in the custody and care of Heather Revell, 35. The evening before, Revell had injected heroin intravenously into her arm.

She told deputies she assumed she cleaned up the remains of the heroin, as well as her drug paraphernalia. However, around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the 1-year-old became lethargic and unresponsive, and 911 was called.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded, and determined the baby was suffering from an overdose.

Narcan was administered, and the baby became responsive. She was taken to the hospital. Deputies said it appeared the overdose was stopped by the Narcan, and she was expected to be OK.

Revell admitted to using heroin in the bedroom just feet away from the baby on Saturday, and told authorities she believed she did not clean up the remnants, and the child ingested it. Deputies did find heroin upon a search of the bedroom, as well as drug paraphernalia.

She also admitted to having fentanyl in her purse, officials said. She admitted to using it to inject heroin laced with fentanyl on Saturday.

She was charged with child neglect, and possession of heroin, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.