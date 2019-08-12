× 6 hurt in head-on hit-and-run crash in Salem in Kenosha County

SALEM — Six people, including children, were hurt in a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday, in Salem in Kenosha County.

Sheriff’s officials said it happened around 3 a.m. on 259th Avenue near 93rd Street.

The head-on crash involved an Infiniti that was headed northbound and a Kia that was headed southbound.

Two of the six patients were ultimately taken to the hospital by Flight for Life.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene before first responders arrived. Officials said all occupants of the two vehicles had been identified, but their identities weren’t released as of Monday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.