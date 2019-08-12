× Amber Alert issued for 24-day-old baby boy last seen at the hospital after his birth

AUSTIN, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 24-day-old baby boy, last seen July 22 in Austin, Texas.

Police said they believe Elijah Phillips to be in grave or immediate danger.

He could be with three adults, Brandy Galbert, 41, Carl Hayden Jr., 37, and Brittany Smith, 30.

Police are seeking those adults in connection with the baby’s abduction.

According to police, Brittany Smith gave birth to the child on July 19 after checking into the hospital using a fake name. Police said Smith gave permission for the baby to leave the hospital on July 22 with a family member, believed to be the cousin — Brandy Galbert.

On July 24, Child Protective Investigators got a court order for Elijah to be removed from his mother’s custody and placed into theirs.

The baby hasn’t been seen since.

The baby was described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs seven pounds.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a gold, 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate number KNN 7632.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.