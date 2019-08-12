Back to class: MPS welcomes back early start students with celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Students in Milwaukee Public Schools early start schools will be back in class on Monday, Aug. 12. Forty-three out of MPS’s 160 schools will start on Monday -- including all high schools.

District officials will kick off the school year for high school, middle school, and select elementary schools with a celebration at Golda Meir School.

Students will walk a red carpet into school, be welcomed by the Meir drumline, and be cheered on by parents, teachers, and special guests including Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley, community leaders, members of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, MPS staff, and MTEA members.

After students have made their grand entrance, Dr. Posley will hold a press conference with other community leaders to talk about the upcoming school year.