Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Back to class: MPS welcomes back early start students with celebration

Posted 6:23 am, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, August 12, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Students in Milwaukee Public Schools early start schools will be back in class on Monday, Aug. 12. Forty-three out of MPS’s 160 schools will start on Monday -- including all high schools.

District officials will kick off the school year for high school, middle school, and select elementary schools with a celebration at Golda Meir School.

Students will walk a red carpet into school, be welcomed by the Meir drumline, and be cheered on by parents, teachers, and special guests including Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley, community leaders, members of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, MPS staff, and MTEA members.

After students have made their grand entrance, Dr. Posley will hold a press conference with other community leaders to talk about the upcoming school year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.