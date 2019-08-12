Belly bloated? Reasons you may develop gut troubles, how to relieve it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Belly bloated? Health coach Heather Ferber joins Real Milwaukee to help you track down your triggers. There are a variety of sneaky reasons you may develop a bloated belly and gut troubles, food allergies, hormonal imbalances, thyroid dysfunction, and more.

It may seem difficult to pin point the culprit, but the more information you gather about your reactions to different foods and circumstances, the better idea you`ll have as to what triggers your belly bloat.

For many, the bloating (which is really excess gas in the intestines) is caused by digestive issues, dehydration, constipation, and food allergies/sensitivities to name a few.

What you eat plays a big role in regulating the amount of air and waste trapped in your digestive tract. Fiber is your best friend to help keep things flowing smoothly. High fiber foods include veggies, fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes and ancient whole grains. Tracking your symptoms after consuming certain foods will help narrow down.

Best Foods to Help Reduce Belly Bloat:

1. Veggies & Fruits

2. Herbs, Spices & Tea

3. Probiotics

4. Raw Dairy

Worst Foods for Belly Bloat:

1. Sugar & Processed Foods

2. Conventional Dairy

3. Refined Grains

4. Carbonated Drinks

5. Artificial Sweeteners

Other Tips:

1. Reduce Stress

2. Move Your Body

3. Drink Plenty of Water