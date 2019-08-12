× Catch the Brewers, Twins at Miller Park on YouTube Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — As part of an expanded partnership between Major League Baseball and YouTube, the finale of the Milwaukee Brewers’ five-game homestand and second of two matchups with the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park this Wednesday, August 14 at 1:10 p.m. CT will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube.

Earlier this season, Major League Baseball announced its first-ever exclusive live game streaming distribution partnership with YouTube, which includes a package of 13 second-half games throughout the league. These games will be shown exclusively on the online video streaming platform.

The 13-game “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube” package, which will be distributed globally, includes a pregame show, postgame show and MLB and YouTube-themed content for each contest. Games will be produced exclusively for the YouTube platform by MLB Network’s production team.

On Wednesday, MLB Network play-by-play announcer Rich Waltz, four-time Twins All-Star and Twins broadcaster Justin Morneau, four-time Brewers All-Star and MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac and MLB Network reporter Jamie Hersch will call the game live from Miller Park.

Fans can watch the Brewers and Twins square off two days from now on their mobile device, smart television or desktop simply by going to YouTube.com/MLB or by searching “MLB” in the YouTube app. The games will also stream live via the “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube” channel on YouTube TV (subscription required) and on featured MLB team’s YouTube channels.