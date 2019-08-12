County task force to cast vote Tuesday on future of Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — The Mitchell Park Domes Task Force will on Tuesday, Aug. 13 consider and vote on recommendations to the County Board of Supervisors for restoring and preserving the iconic structures. The domes house the county’s horticultural conservatory and have long been in need of repair.

A news release from the county says the task force is expected to consider an endorsement of a 160-page business plan and conceptual design that re-envisions Mitchell Park and the Domes for the next 50 years.

Conceptual design for Mitchell Park Domes

The plan proposes to cover the cost of repairing the three domes using private funds, grants, and county bonding, activating the entirety of Mitchell Park by adding several amenities, expanding on programming, and partnering with institutions like the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Any recommendations from the Task Force would next come before the County Board Committee on Parks, Energy and the Environment, and then proceed to the full board for consideration.

The Milwaukee County task force on the Mitchell Park Domes was established in 2016 after all three domes were temporarily closed due to falling concrete. The Board of Supervisors directed the task force to develop a comprehensive long-term plan for the domes.

