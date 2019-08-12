Deff-initely Milwaukee: Rodney Ferguson

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with CEO and GM of Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, Rodney Ferguson. Ferguson has decades of experience in the game industry, but is actually a CPA by trade. He’s held numerous positions and was promoted to CEO of Potawatomi in 2017.

During his conversation with Deffenbaugh, Ferguson reveals what it was like working for President Donald Trump in Atlantic City . When it comes to his current role, Ferguson talks about the responsibility he feels to represent the Forest County Potawatomi tribe and what he hopes the lasting impact of the DNC will be for Milwaukee.

Plus, Bret Lemoine joins for the FOX6 Pack and tells all — including his encyclopedic knowledge of all things Superman and the time he met Henry Cavill, why you may recognize him as the voice of Target and stories about his brother Tegan (who just so happens to be a parrot.)

