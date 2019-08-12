Governor Tony Evers to President Trump: End trade wars to save farmers

Posted 3:53 pm, August 12, 2019

Governor Tony Evers, President Donald Trump

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is urging President Donald Trump to end his trade wars with other countries because they’re hurting Wisconsin farmers.

Evers, a Democrat, sent President Trump a letter Monday asking him to end the disputes. He says Wisconsin farmers are suffering a “triple whammy” of trade uncertainty, low commodity prices and bad weather.

The state Democratic Party held a news conference earlier Monday to criticize President Trump on the one-year anniversary of a tweet in which the president called for a boycott of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

President Trump made the tweet after the Milwaukee-based company it was moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. Harley-Davidson blamed tariffs the European Union imposed in retaliation for tariffs President Trump imposed on a host of EU products.

