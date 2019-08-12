× Kentucky man accused of fracturing 8-year-old’s skull with shovel, raping her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10 after allegedly using a shovel to attack an 8-year-old girl, who police said he raped and robbed Friday.

Cane Madden, 29, was previously ruled mentally incompetent by a judge in February, who dismissed charges that he bit off part of a woman’s face and sexually assaulted her in 2017, the Associated Press reported.

He was reportedly arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault, and robbery.

Officers responded Friday to a report saying a girl was beaten and had her iPad stolen. She was found with injuries indicating sexual assault and a fractured skull, a Louisville police arrest citation said.

Madden was questioned nearby and told detectives details about the assault that were deemed “intimate,” the citation said.