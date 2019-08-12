× Man injured after collision between jet ski, fishing boat on Brown’s Lake

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured after a collision between a jet ski and fishing boat on Brown’s Lake in the Town of Burlington on Monday, Aug. 12.

Officials say they were dispatched to the lake shortly before 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a male, unconscious and in the water. The preliminary investigation revealed a jet ski towing a recreational inner tube with four people struck a fishing boat occupied by two persons. The collision caused a man on the fishing boat to be thrown into the lake.

A witness indicated the man in the water was unconscious, breathing and struggling to stay afloat. The operator of the jet ski was able to assist the man in staying afloat while another boater lifted the man out of the water and onto their boat. The patient was then driven to shore where first responders got involved.

The man was flown by Flight for Life to a hospital due to his injuries. All other occupants of the involved watercrafts were quickly accounted for by Racine County Deputies, with no other reported injuries.