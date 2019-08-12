× Man previously caught physically abusing son indicted in rape of 13-year-old girl

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A man prosecutors said was caught kicking and slapping his son on camera in an incident in 2018 is facing new abuse charges — this time, for the alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators said Randy Dickens, 35, now living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, and solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor for an incident that occurred in June 2019.

Dickens was taken into custody on Aug. 8.

Back in October 2018, WSMV reported about a frightening home surveillance video that circulated social media of Dickens slapping a young boy at least 13 times on the backside and shoving him to the ground at a Mt. Juliet, Tennessee home. Another camera showed the child ran into his room and hid, before Dickens followed him into the room, slapped the young boy in the head, and kicked him in the stomach. In that incident, Dickens was charged with child abuse and child neglect.

Officials did not disclose the relationship between the most recent victim and Dickens.