No time to camp? Some suggestions for a close-to-home adventure

MILWAUKEE -- No time to pack up and leave for the entire weekend? No problem! You can just camp in your backyard. Milwaukee with Kids founder, Calie Herbst, joins Real Milwaukee with some ideas and tips.

Create a backyard adventure:

1. Pick a good night for a camp out (dry and not too cold!)

2. Get all your supplies ready. collect wood from around the house.

3. Set up your tent whenever you feel like it -- and do it all together.

4. Pick up some backyard games and plan some educational activities. you can teach about fire safety while making a fire, practice widdling and carving sticks for marshmallows and much more.

5. Make sure you have enough lighting to keep the fun going.

Reading to hit the road for the real deal?

Here are five easy places to camp with kids in the Milwaukee area.

1. Kettle Moraine State Forest Pike Lake unit in Hartford

2. Richard Bong State recreation area in Kansasville

3. Kettle Moraine State Forest southern unit in Eagle

4. Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan

5. Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium