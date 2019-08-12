Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Open Record: Like winning the lottery

Posted 5:15 am, August 12, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs is joined by two guest hosts, Contact 6 Administrator Val Seiber and Executive Producer LeeAnn Watson. The trio make up the consumer advocacy unit at FOX6. They share the inside secrets of what Contact 6 does and how the majority of the work they do never makes it on television.

