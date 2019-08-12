× Police: 3 women arrested for alleged prostitution-related offenses at West Allis business

WEST ALLIS — Three women have been arrested for alleged prostitution-related offenses at a West Allis business.

A news release from the West Allis Police Department says in May, an investigation was initiated into suspected illegal activity occurring at Annie’s Wellness Center near 87th and Greenfield Avenue. Officials say information provided to them indicated employees of the business, a massage parlor, were engaging in inappropriate and illegal sexual advances and contact.

On Tuesday, July 23, a search warrant was conducted at Annie’s Wellness Center where the three adult female employees of the business were arrested. The offenders are from Redlands, California, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Muskego. A fourth female is also being sought for her involvement in the activities of the business.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the incident was presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges. The case is currently pending further review by the DA’s Office.

Right now, the City of West Allis Attorney’s Office has Temporary Restraining Order and Injunction through the State of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Circuit Court prohibiting the property owner, business owner, and license holder from occupying the property for any purpose, pending additional court proceedings.