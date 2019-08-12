× Police: Man shot, wounded during physical altercation near 57th and Keefe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 11 near 57th and Keefe. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, and the known suspect got into a verbal argument which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The suspect then retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.