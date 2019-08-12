Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Police: Man shot, wounded during physical altercation near 57th and Keefe in Milwaukee

Posted 7:00 am, August 12, 2019, by
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 11 near 57th and Keefe. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, and the known suspect got into a verbal argument which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The suspect then retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.