Police release photo of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run near 12th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, Aug. 12 released a surveillance photo of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Aug. 1 near 12th and Concordia.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m.

The medical examiner said the victim, a man, died Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Froedtert Hospital.

Police said the pedestrian was run over, and the striking vehicle was last seen fleeing west on Concordia.

Family members identified him as Larry Allen, 60, a Milwaukee pastor. Loved ones gathered for a vigil in his honor on Friday, Aug. 9, and asked that the person responsible for Allen’s death please come forward.

They said Allen was walking to the corner store when he was struck.

The vehicle, believed to be a 2009-2017 Chevrolet Traverse, dark in color, might have damage to its front end.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.