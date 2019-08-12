Prosecutors: Cudahy High School gym teacher admitted to drinking before driving; drugs found in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- A Franklin man who is a gym teacher at Cudahy High School is facing criminal charges after drugs were located inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The following charges were filed Aug. 6 against Craig Mertes, 32:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of THC

Possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin

According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, Aug. 5, officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Renaissance and Enterprise in the Village of Sturtevant for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noted the odor of intoxicants coming from within the vehicle.

The complaint indicated the operator and sole occupant, Craig Mertes, had the odor of intoxicants on his breath as he spoke. He allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol at the Kenosha Country Club.

Mertes was asked to step out of vehicle and appeared to be "very nervous," according to the complaint. Field sobriety tests were administered -- which Mertes did not successfully complete.

At that time, another officer and her K-9 partner arrived on scene, and conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle.

In the vehicle, officers located a black duffel bag. The bag contained several plastic baggies, one which contained several gummy candies. Another baggie contained a white powdery substance. A third contained small strips of suspected LSD. That substance was not able to be tested. In the rear portion of the vehicle, officers located a powdery crystal substance.

According to the complaint, the gummies tested positive for the presence of THC. The white powdery substance tested positive for the presence of MDMA. The powdery crystal substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

No one answered when FOX6 News stopped by Mertes' home in Franklin Monday. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to learn the news. They said they never noticed any signs of drugs in the year they'd known Mertes. The School District of Cudahy superintendent declined to comment on Mertes' employment status.

Mertes was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 for his preliminary hearing. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond set on Aug. 6.