Racine man accused of putting woman in chokehold, threatening to shoot her

KENOSHA — Vernon Walker of Racine faces multiple criminal charges in Kenosha County after an alleged abusive incident involving a woman. Walker, 29, is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater

Attempt strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction), repeater, domestic abuse

Battery, domestic abuse, domestic abuse repeater

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater

Pointing a firearm at another, repeater

Obstructing an officer, repeater

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was flagged down on Monday afternoon, Aug. 5 near 45th Street and 22nd Avenue by a woman who “was frantic and upset and indicated that the father of her child, Vernon Walker, had just taken her car.” The woman told police she had been with Walker “when they got into a verbal argument.” The complaint indicates the “defendant began to push (the woman’s) face with his hands and then attempted to choke her by putting her in a chokehold with his arm.” The complaint also says Walker “pulled out a 9mm black handgun” and “pointed the handgun at (the woman’s) face and told her that he was going to kill her.” At that point, the woman told police she jumped out of the vehicle.

The complaint says the woman told police Walker had a scale and drugs in the vehicle and “had just picked up cocaine.” She stated she has seen Walker with “an AK-style rifle” and keeps body armor at her house “because he says the police are after him. The defendant has said that the police are going to have to kill him.”

On Aug. 6, the complaint says the woman’s car was located outside a residence on 22nd Avenue. Walker was believed to be in the building. After several hours, it was determined the defendant was not there.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, police conducted a traffic stop on an SUV on 30th Avenue. An officer saw a man lying in the back seat of the vehicle who was believed to be Walker. The complaint says the officer “asked the defendant to show his hands, which he did.” At that point, the officer recognized tattoos that he knew the defendant to have. When asked to identify himself, the defendant responded, “Vaughntille Walker” — which was a known alias for the defendant. Walker was then placed under arrest. The complaint says while in the police squad, Walker “was yelling, ‘Shoot me! Kill me!'”

Walker is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13.

