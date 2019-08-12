× Recognize him? Shorewood police seek man who stole vehicle in Walgreens parking lot

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police on Monday, Aug. 12 asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle from the parking lot at Walgreens on Oakland Avenue near Kenmore Place.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Police said during the armed robbery, the man stole a 2006 Toyota Corolla, a gray, four-door vehicle.

The man was described by police as black, in his 30s, standing approximately 5’9″ tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.