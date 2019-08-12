× Sports Illustrated names Madison, Wisconsin the best college football town in the country

MADISON — Sports Illustrated named Madison, Wisconsin the best college football town/city in the United States.

The list was released Monday, Aug. 12, “in celebration of college football’s 150th anniversary.”

These are the best college football towns in the country, according to Sports Illustrated:

1) Madison, Wisconsin

2) Athens, Georgia

3) Austin, Texas

4) Ann Arbor, Michigan

5) Columbia, Missouri

6) Boulder, Colorado

7) Oxford, Mississippi

8) Knoxville, Tennessee

9) College Station, Texas

10) Charlottesville, Virginia

Sports Illustrated had this to say about Madison:

“Nestled around Lakes Mendota and Monona, Madison is about as picturesque as it gets, and the Terrace at Memorial Union on campus at the University of Wisconsin might be the most delightful spot in the Midwest—at least four months out of the year. And when it’s too cold to take advantage of the lakes, Madison offers a great food and bar scene—drink Spotted Cow while you’re within the Wisconsin state lines—plus, it’s worthwhile to freeze for a late-season football game here.”