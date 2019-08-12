× Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ to be shown with live orchestra at The Riverside

MILWAUKEE — The Riverside Theater announced Monday, Aug. 12 that Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be projected on the big screen at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater on Sunday, Oct. 20. The film will be accompanied by Danny Elfman’s enigmatic score performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

There will be two shows — one at 2 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Doors open one hour before each show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at noon via Pabst Theater or Riverside Theater box offices or at pabsttheater.org.