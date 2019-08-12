× Watch: Massachusetts woman shares video of encounter with Great White Shark

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — When a Massachusetts woman got up close and personal with a Great White Shark during a boat trip with some family members, she wasn’t as terrified as you might think.

FOX8.com reports Mallory Fey was boating with her aunt, uncle, and some cousins on Friday when the shark swam right up to their boat.

In a message to Fox 8 News, Fey said, “We were more fascinated than afraid! It felt like Animal Planet in real life.”

One of her cousins almost jumped in the water just before the shark sighting.

“We actually slowed down the boat in the area to let my cousin jump in the water to pee and right before he jumped is when my other cousin saw the shark fin!” Fey said.

“We first thought it was a sunfish, then got closer and saw the body!” she said.

Fey said the shark was spotted about eight miles off the coast of Provincetown.

