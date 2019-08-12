× WEDC: Specialty Cheese Company Inc. expanding operations in Reeseville, 36 jobs to be created

MADISON — A news release from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) on Monday, Aug. 12 indicates Specialty Cheese Company Inc. is expanding its facility operations in Reeseville. A $1.65 million project is expected to create 36 jobs over the next two years.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $100,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Specialty Cheese Company will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

The project includes plans to expand Specialty Cheese Company’s Reeseville facility to allow the company to further increase capacity for its new snack line and improve capacity for its fresh cheese products. The company also plans to remodel a portion of its factory to accommodate new equipment and increase capacity for manufacturing.

The news release says in addition to the 36 jobs expected to be created by Specialty Cheese Company, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 119 additional jobs in the region. Those 155 new jobs are expected to have an annual impact of $250,274 in state income tax revenue.