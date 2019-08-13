34-year-old convicted sex offender to be released in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha officials are alerting the community about the release of a convicted sex offender on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, 34-year-old Arleigh Smith will live in a home at 1100 East Main Street in Waukesha.

Smith was convicted in 2009 of two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child. Officials say Smith was a martial arts instructor in Brookfield at the time and sexually assaulted 12 and 13-year-old student victims.

Smith will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry and will be submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He is to have no employment or volunteer involvement with minors. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victims, and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. Smith is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on discretionary G.P.S. monitoring.

Officials describe Smith as a male, Asian, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 157 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

