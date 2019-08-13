Brewers star Yelich back in lineup after missing 5 starts

Posted 4:42 pm, August 13, 2019, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after his solo home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

MILWAUKEE — Brewers star Christian Yelich has returned to the lineup after missing five starts because of a back injury.

The NL MVP was set to bat third and play right field Tuesday night when the Brewers hosted Minnesota.

Yelich leads the NL with a .335 batting average and his 39 home runs are tied for the most in the majors with Mike Trout of the Angels.

Yelich pinch-hit on Sunday and struck out in the Brewers’ 1-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The lefty-swinging Yelich missed six consecutive games from April 29 to May 4 while dealing with a back issue. He has not been on the injured list this season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.