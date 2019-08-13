Bucks looking for talented, fun performers to join Bucks Entertainment Network

MILWAUKEE -- The Bucks will be back in action before you know it! Right now the team is looking for talented and fun performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network. Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Teams Specialist and in-arena host, Melanie Ricks, joins FOX6 WakeUp with audition details.
