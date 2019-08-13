× CEO of 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee speaks at Rotary Club of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With the 2020 Democratic National Convention set for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, the CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee spoke at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Joe Solmonese was tasked with spearheading the planning for the event, projected to bring in 50,000 visitors, and have a $200 million impact on Milwaukee’s economy.

As Solmonese explained, there’s a lot more to the event than the convention itself.

“Working with folks in tourism here in the state, to partner with them to make sure that we’re, kind of, using all the resources we have at our disposal, and that the city and the state have offered up to us, to make sure we can be as thoughtful as we want to be, as I said, getting people here early, and convincing them to stay longer,” said Solmonese.

