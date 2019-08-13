‘Emotionally high, but still focused:’ Cornerback Tony Brown carving out his own role with the Packers

GREEN BAY — It will take 53 players to fill out the roster for the Green Packers, so the team looks high and low for the best fit. Sometimes, those players have to make themselves better fits.

If the Packers have their way, they will start a first-round draft choice from 2018, and a second-round draft choice from 2017 at cornerback, and another second-rounder from 2018 in reserve. They might have to find a place for Tony Brown though. He’s a second-year player who was undrafted.

“It’s like, a year, maybe two years,” said Brown. “I don’t even know how long it’s been since the draft, I am going to be honest with you. I don’t even really think about it, and whatever they missed, is whatever they missed, and I am showing them every day when I get an opportunity to go against somebody good.”

Brown played in 11 games for Green Bay last season, gradually earning more than just special teams snaps. He’s gradually learning how to carve out an even bigger role for himself.

“If every day I am trying to get rid of one mental error, and if I can get rid of one mental error a game, then that will be 17 mental errors that I have accumulated that I have missed that would have been a different type of play,” Brown said.

Brown can’t channel all he is, though.

“I have a lot of personality,” said Brown. “Emotions, I fee,l are a huge part of this sport.”

At various times in his athletic career, Brown has gotten caught up in big-time high school football, big time college football in Alabama — and you could see him getting caught up bit time in NFL football at Lambeau Field.

Brown actually does best when he boils it down to what’s simplest.

“I had to learn how to control, and find that controlled focus of those emotions so that I could find that prime zone, that prime competition zone where and I’m not too hyped, and I’m not too emotion,” said Brown. “I have learned that you can’t get too high, and you can’t get too low. You’ve got to kind of maintain that certain sweet spot of emotionally high, but still focused.”

He doesn’t have draft status, or the contract that comes with it, but Brown has a shot and a plan to take advantage of his shot in Green Bay.

Brown was also a standout track athlete in high school and college. He is still learning to harness his speed and make it work for him in a competitive environment like the NFL.