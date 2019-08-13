Firefighter recovering after battling garage fire in Racine, cause under investigation

Posted 7:37 am, August 13, 2019, by

RACINE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13 responded to the scene of a garage fire in the area of Cliffside Drive and Red Maple Court in Racine. The call came in around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fully-involved garage fire that spread to the house. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate.

Fire near Cliffside Drive and Red Maple Court in Racine

Fire near Cliffside Drive and Red Maple Court in Racine

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related emergency — and is reportedly doing well.

Fire officials say the homeowner recently threw out ashes in a garbage can outside the house. At this time, it’s unclear if that contributed to the blaze.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.