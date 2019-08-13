Firefighter recovering after battling garage fire in Racine, cause under investigation

RACINE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13 responded to the scene of a garage fire in the area of Cliffside Drive and Red Maple Court in Racine. The call came in around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fully-involved garage fire that spread to the house. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related emergency — and is reportedly doing well.

Fire officials say the homeowner recently threw out ashes in a garbage can outside the house. At this time, it’s unclear if that contributed to the blaze.